Standard Chartered Uganda will be sending two lucky clients to watch Liverpool Football Club play live at Anfield before the end of the season.

A grand draw for the winners of a trip for two was conducted on Thursday afternoon at the Speke Road Branch

To enter the draw, one had to download the SC Mobile App, open a Digital Life Account and fund it with a minimum of UGX 50,000.

A total of 477 clients participated in the campaign and two lucky people were chosen today during a draw supervised by Timothy Kiyimba, the Head Retail Products, and Moses Rutahigwa, Head Retail Banking.

Standard Chartered Uganda Moses Rutahigwa, the Head of Retail Banking, makes his remarks

“As a bank, we have made 10 years partnering with Liverpool FC this year. We think this is the right time for our clients to go and watch this team playing live and we hope the league trophy comes to Anfield by May,” said Rutahigwa.

Draws were done by the participants themselves and the first winner of a fully paid trip for two to Anfield was Betty Nakachwa with the second being a one Brian Agaba.

The once in a lifetime trip for two will be subject to securing United Kingdom Visas as Timothy Kiyimba clarified.

Standard Chartered Uganda Timothy Kiyimba, the Head of Retail Products, making his remarks before the draw

“The trip to Anfield is a full experience. Trips are fully paid, winners will be given full accommodation during their stay, a full tour of Anfield stadium and they will also get a chance to watch Liverpool FC play live. All this is subject to being granted a UK visa,” Kiyimba said.