Last Saturday, in matchday 5 of the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League, Black Pirates fell at the hands of old-time rivals Kobs, 23-11, in a rather below-par performance at Legends Rugby Grounds.

This weekend, the Sea Robbers host Mulago Rams at Kings Park Stadium, Bweyogerere and will be targetting nothing other than a victory if they are to keep their title hopes alive.

Backed by the fans at home, Rams beat Rhinos, 25-11, in a major upset of the weekend. The victory lifted the Makerere-based outfit to 7th place on the log with 7 points.

Powerful running and kicking prowess delivered 3 tries and 10 points off the tee for Rams, and this vibrancy is what they’ll need to replicate away from home to stamp another upset.

However, Black Pirates were generally inefficient against Kobs. The forwards couldn’t make the most of the numerous set-pieces (lineouts & scrums) which ultimately led to an inactive backline.

We have to blend & sync together as a team, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do & get back. Black Pirates captain, Bwambale Nathan

Captain Bwambale Nathan believes the team lacked cohesion on the day and noted that they will have to blend together and get back to winning ways.

This tie is timely for the Sea Robbers who got the double over the Rams in the previous season having won 66-00 and 57-06 in the two meetings.