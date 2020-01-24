Roving right back Moses Aliro Okabo signed a five year contract at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club.

Aliro was signed from FUFA Big League outfit Doves All Stars, based in Arua having also played for the KCCA Soccer Academy (2016-2017) from Kibuli SS where he completed his Advanced level of education studies.

He thus became the yellow boy’s first secondary transfer window signing.

Aliro will don shirt number 3 which belonged to midfielder Lawrence Bukenya, who is now on loan at Uganda Premier League side, Wakiso Giants FC.

He is also a first year student at Bugema University pursuing Procurement and supply chain management.

After leaving the KCCA Soccer Academy in 2017, he had a brief stint at Lira based Destiny Academy before switching allegiance to Doves All-Stars FC in Arua.

Although Aliro is best placed at the right back role, he can as well be deployed pn the left wing since he is comfortable using both feet.

“I am happy to be back here. I want to start again. The beauty is I know the players well and I played with most of them while in the KCCA academy like Kizza (Mustafa), Poloto (Julius), Magambo (Peter), Achai (Herbert), Obenchan (Filbert), Anaku (Sadat) and others.” Aliro disclosed to the club website.

“I want to work hard and make the fans, coaches happy and also show I deserve to don the shirt. I can’t wait to get started.” He added.

Aliro is also a former captain at Kibuli SSS, one of the KCCA FC’s schools of excellence alongside Buddo and Masaka Secondary Schools.

He was part of the Lango Province team in the famous 2019 FUFA Drum tournament, losing 1-0 to Bukedi in the semi-finals at the new Akii Bua Stadium in Lira.

As Allan Okello settles at his new home in Algeria (Paradou AC), a new player has come on board.