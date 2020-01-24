In a bid to clean the house and ensure that the game of football does not rot, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) continues to discipline divergent parties.

On Friday, 24th January 2020, the federation’s ethics committee passed a five year sentence to referee Emmanuel Kiweewa from taking part in any football related activities.

Kiweewa is accused of soliciting a bribe of one million shillings to influence the result of a semi-final match between Uganda Martyrs University (UMU) and St. Lawrence University (SLAU) during the semi-final of the 2019 University Football League.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Referee Emmanuel Kiweewa (middle) as he handled a Vipers – SC Villa game in 2018

Kiweewa was recorded in an audio spread like a wild fire in windy summer conditions as it went viral; asking for money from UMU coach Noah Mugerwa on the eve of the game which is contrary to the FUFA Ethics code.

”Just give me the money and leave the rest to me.” Kiweewa said during a telephone call recorded in October 2019.

The game was played on 18th October 2019 ended 1-1 in normal time before Noah Mugerwa’s UMU lost 3-2 on penalties.

The suspension was confirmed a day after FUFA interrogated Onduparaka’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) over the club’s viral statement about match fixing in the Uganda Premier League.