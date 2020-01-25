1st Liberation Day Chess Championship:

Saturday, January 25, 2020 – Nob View Hotel (Ntinda)

Mode of play: Swiss Format

Theme: “Developing Leadership Capacity through Chess“

At least 300 participants are expected at the first ever Liberation day chess day tournament that pawns off on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Nob View Hotel in Ntinda.

The championship whose main objective is to celebrate the National Resistance Movement (NRM) 34 years since they came into power in 1986 was officially launched by General Elly Tumwine at the Parliament of Uganda on Thursday night.

For starters, General Tumwine is a military officer, professional artist, and educator.

He served as Commander of the National Resistance Army from 1984 to 1987 and remains one of the highest-ranking members of the Ugandan military as he is also a member of the Ugandan Parliament, representing the Uganda People’s Defence Force.

“What a better way to celebrate the heroes of our revolution” he echoed as he addressed the members of Doves Chess Academy, the key organizers of this event vis-à-vis Focus Youth Forum, a social enterprise that is working to address poverty in Uganda.

“No body knows everything. Nobody knows nothing. Everything has a positive and a negative. Chess is a good mind test. It challenges one’s mind. You have to plan, prepare and execute your plan. Chess is also a good disciplining game because every move you make is organized and planned for” General Tumwine added.

Director Dove Chess Academy, Christine Namaganda, also a Chess Fide Master and international Arbiter lauded General Tumwine for the support from time to time.

“I want to thank General Tumwine for the assistance he has given to us from time to time. We vow to remain committed to the cause” Namaganda noted in her brief address.

She also appreciated the chess players and their parents for the time dedicated towards this game.

Bernard Keikara Mugume, the founder and chairperson of Focus Youth Forum added his voice for the support received from General Tumwine and the NRM government towards the various projects undertaken.

“The Liberation Day Chess tournament is to honour our liberators. We shall use the tournament to senstitize the leaders through chess. We have mobilized 100 trainers to go out to schools to teach students to play chess in instititions” Mugume noted.

The launch was also graced by some of the young chess players, Jonathan Isaac Otim (Vice President, Uganda Chess Federation), Bishop Dr Justus Peter Oyet, Pastor George Olupt, members of the Youth Go Green, Focus Youth Forum, Parents of chess players and the media.

The tournament co-partners include; the Indian Association of Uganda, Rotary Club of Kampala and Nob View Hotel, Ntinda.

The swiss format of play will be used for this day long tournament.

Six categories U6, U8, U10, U12, U16, and U21 by Boys and Girls will be involved.

The best player in each category will win trophies, gold medals, and cash while the first and second runners up will take home silver and bronze medals and cash plus certificates for all the participants.

General Tumwine generously gave out Shs 1.5M to assist the organizers.