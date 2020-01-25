Northern Regional Women’s 10s Teams

Kitgum Queens

Gulu Girls

Lira Matrix

Aduku Tigers

Saturday, January 25, 2020:

Kitgum Queens vs Gulu Girls (2:30 pm at Kitgum PS playground)

Lira Matrix vs Aduku Tigers (2:30 pm at Lango College, Lira playground)

The first-ever season of the Northern Regional Women’s 10s League kicks off on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in the Northern Uganda districts of Kitgum and Lira.

Kitgum Queens will play host to Gulu Girls at Kitgum Primary School while Lira Matric will face Aduku Tigers at Lango College, Lira in simultaneous kick-offs at 2:30 pm.

A number of the ladies (most of whom are still students) set to participate in this regional championship have been competing in the Central Regional Women’s Championship. With increased logistical costs of transport, lodging & residence, meals and facilitation, it was a near-impossible task for the ladies to maintain participation consistently.

However, the introduction of the Northern Regional 10s League will solve this challenge, and will ultimately boost the numbers of women playing rugby in the region and in the country.

I have players in all 4 teams who, since 2016, would make 8-11hr trips to Kampala, Jinja, Mbale or Entebbe to feature for my club 7s & 15s teams whenever we had games. Now they can play for their clubs in the inaugural women's northern 10s league. 💃🏾 All the best everyone!🤗💪🏾🏉 https://t.co/m0XqR8lMKI — Koyokoyo (@Helkoybut) January 22, 2020

This is one of the steps being taken by the Uganda Rugby Union in developing and growing women’s rugby in Uganda. The initial steps included the return of the national 15s women’s side that took part in their first Elgon Cup competition in four years.

The 7s side have been much busier in competitive rugby internationally, having taken part in the Rugby Africa Cup and Olympics Qualifiers.

The Women’s League has been welcomed with excitement by the ardent rugby fans & officials alike and promises a bright future for women’s rugby in Uganda.