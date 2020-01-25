It is a humid sunny Friday evening.

As the glowing beautiful yellow sun is setting off to bed, the signs of dusk to usher in the dark night are eminent.

On my way to Entebbe, I have an appointment at the fitness arena, adjacent Freedom City in Namasuba.

The appointment is to meet a special, young skilled left footed footballer, Farouk Tumwesigye albeit an orphan and this can go on until dawn possibly.

This talented left footed gem trains at that Arena alongside other members of the Big Talent Soccer Academy, a fast rising football school owned by global music Ugandan artist, Edrisa “Eddy Kenzo” Musuuza.

Tumwesigye, 14, is as shy as a Pangolin but never mind; his skills on the ball are as elegant as a multi-coloured peacock.

A firm handshake from yours truly quickly awakens his mind and body alike and he confidently flashes a broad smile off the innocent face.

“I am happy to meet you uncle” he opens up as he plays around with his fingers.

For the next quarter an hour with him, my task is to probe this young man in form of healthy interview about his football journey from that time he started to play the beautiful game, who inspired him, his private life vis-à-vis education as well as the main subject at hand – playing football.

“I am humbled to be liked, encouraged and supported by my mentor Eddie Kenzo.” He attests before spelling how he landed at Big Talent Soccer Academy.

“I was born in Hoima and grew up with only my mother (Lukia Tibogerewo) because dad died when I was still a young boy” he stammers as we both shed tears, apparently.

“I was playing at Galaticos Academy in Lukuli where we were spotted and recruited at Big Talent Soccer Academy. We managed to get a school at New ABC Divine in Nateete where I completed P7 with 11 aggregates. I am happy that I will be joining secondary school” Tumwesigye adds.

Role Model:

Tumwesigye boldly attests that Argentina and Barcelona star player Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccittini is his role model who has always motivated and inspired him to play football.

BBC Lionel Messi has won the FIFA Best Player of the Year Award an unprecedented six times

“I like Lionel Messi because of the way he plays. He has always inspired and motivated me. Ofcourse, I want to play like him and achieve as much as he has achieved in life.” He adds.

In 2019 alone, Tumwesigye had a golden coating with superb performances that witnessed him being voted as the most valuable player of the Pearl tournament, organized by Uganda Cranes midfielder Michael Azira as Big Talent Soccer Academy lifted the championship.

He was also top scorer at the prestigious Watoto Wasoka Holiday camp with 8 goals in the U-15 catergory where he skippered Big Talent Soccer Academy to silver.

“Tumwesigye is a joy to watch. He is still being prepared and we are all expected of a great future from him. He will get the best education and best training as he grows up” Kenzo says of the youngster with a lethal left foot.

As Tumwesigye prepares to join senior one, schools are chasing up for his admission.

Football giants Kibuli SS, St Mary’s Kitende, Buddo SS and Jinja SS are all interested in recruiting him.

Like the old school adage reads in bold; “The sky is only the limit”.

Profile:

Full Names: Farouk Tumwesigye

Farouk Tumwesigye Mother : Lukia Tibogererwa

: Lukia Tibogererwa Father : Deceased

: Deceased Age : 14

: 14 Education: Completed P7 in 2019 at ABC Divine Primary School, Nateete (11 Aggregates in four subjects)

Schools Attended:

Great Valley Primary School, Makindye (P1-P5)

New ABC Divine Primary School, Nateete (P6-P7)

Best Teacher: Uncle David (Teacher of Mathematics at New ABC Divine Primary School, Nateete)

Best Friend: Fahim Mutongole

Football Journey:

Started playing football aged 10 Years at Galaticos Academy in Lukuli under coach Mukungu

Now at Big Talent Soccer Academy (Owned by music star Eddie Kenzo)

Key Attributes:

Good ball control and distribution

Excellent shooting abilities

Excellent dribbling skills

Achievements:

Most Valuable Player (2019 Pearl Tournament – Organized by Uganda Cranes midfielder, Michael Azira)

Top Scorer 2019 Watoto Wasoka Christmas Cup (8 Goals)

Player of the year, 2019 at Big Talent Soccer Academy

Role Model: Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccittini (Barcelona and Argentina footballer)