The long awaited Uganda Kickboxing Federation (UKF) annual extra general assembly by the legitimate body in office that was scheduled to take place at the Lugogo Indoor Arena on Saturday, January 25, 2020 did not take place.

Reason; there was a court injunction served to the body on the eve of the assembly (with the National Council of Sports copied).

The injunction was served on behalf of the rival faction led by Malik Kaliisa who was sworn into office last Tuesday at Centenary Park in Kampala.

“An interim court order doth issue restraining the respondents from holding an extra ordinary general assembly scheduled for the 25th day of January 2020” the interim order from Her Worship Beatrice Kainza in the presence of Samson Kyomukama, counsel for the applicant read in part.

By the time which had been scheduled to kick off the assembly at the MTN Lugogo Indoor Arena, the facilitated was occupied by delegates from the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF).

Consequently, the kickboxing officials opted for the nearby Route 256 Restaurant opposite the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) in Lugogo to brief the eagerly awaiting delegates who had come from near and far.

“We have consulted our lawyers and advised we have to respect the court order halting the Annual General Assembly. They advised we can hold a meeting to address the delegates but leave out the agenda” a visibly disappointed Luyooza told the delegates.

Vowed to shut them down:

Luyooza who was flanked by Major Richard Mpangire of UPDF kick boxing club and female kickboxer Patricia “Black Pearls” Apolot raised his voice and vowed to fight on.

“We shall shut them down. I will do whatever it takes to promote kickboxing. I will stand by you. Let us keep united. I was elected genuinely. My service ends in March 2020 and thereafter, we shall hold fresh elections” Luyooza added.

The delegates were promised to keep calm as the waters quickly calm down and sanity is restored.

Lunch was served as they departed back to their respective destinations.

Now the entire public awaits to see how Luyooza reacts unto the court order from the camp of Kaliisa.

Delegates in attendance: