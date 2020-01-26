Vipers Sports Club president Dr. Lawrence Mulindwa has challenged the newly appointed head coach Fred Kajoba Kisitu to prepare a good side, one that will compete favourably, play attractive football and win matches.

Mulindwa made the remarks on Sunday at the St Mary’s Stadium press conference room as he was officially unveiling Kajoba who succeeded Edward Golola and team.

“We have different stake holders in football as fans. We respect the fans so much. Most of the fans are not very rich but pay to watch their club Vipers in action. These fans want to be entertained. Like in music industry when artists are performing in theatres, fans leave very excited. It is not about winning, the quality of football matters. We need to be convinced about what is taking place. The brand of football and discipline will be key” Mulindwa noted without mincing words.

The duration of Kajoba’s tenure at Vipers was not openly revealed but Mulindwa noted that it is a life contract, albeit, jokingly.

“Some of the clauses in the contracts remain confidential but what I can assure you is that the contract signed between Kajoba and Vipers is like a life contract” Mulindwa added.

Mulindwa was accompanied by the club chairman George William Mulindwa and the logistics manager Steven Mulindwa.

Kajoba was unveiled alongside the goalkeeping coach, Ibrahim Mugisha and the two were joined by Edward Ssali in the Sunday morning session on a moist Kitende astro turf, following the early morning down pour.

In his first address at the new club, Kajoba appreciated the former coaches Edward Golola and Richard Wasswa, and pleaded for their support whenever need calls for.

He promised to prepare a good team and instill a winning culture.

“I am assuring you 100 percent that we shall perform. Together with Mr clean sheet man (Ibrahim Mugisha), we need to win the Uganda Premier League. I am serious coach. I came here to work. I thank Golola and Wasswa for the work well done. I pray they support us at all times. We shall ask them for advise everytime we need it. Vipers Sports Club has the quality players and I will urge professionalism. Respect for coaches, respect for themselves and they need to friendly with technical staff” Kajoba, a former head coach at Bright Stars who served for five years noted.

The first session under Kajoba and Mugisha was more of getting to know the players well.

Trainer Edward “Baino” Ssali, the only remaining survivor from the old technical group led the limbering session, body conditioning and elementary ball work for the players.

Kajoba’s immediate task at hand is to get hold of the entire dressing room and assemble a formidable side with the next game away in the league coming against Mbarara City on Tuesday, 28th January 2020.