Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Secretary General Fatma Samoura arrived in Uganda early Monday morning aboard Egypt Air.

She is expected to address ahead of a series of work-related activities and will conduct with various football stakeholders during her two day stay in Uganda.

The influential administrator was received at the VIP Lounge of Entebbe International Airport by FUFA top brass; first Vice President Justus Mugisha, CEO Edgar Watson and Communications Director Ahmed Hussein.

She interacted with the speaker of parliament Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, newly appointed state minister of sports Denis Hamson Obua, FUFA Executive committee members and the game sponsors.

Samoura will also open officially the completed extension of FUFA new offices in Mengo and visit FIFA funded projects under the FIFA Forward Programme.

“FUFA is glad to welcome another high profile dignitary from FIFA. The visit is a big sign of how the world soccer governing body rates the development and growth of the game in Uganda. Infrastructure development is one of FUFA’s 8 key focus areas and FIFA plays a significant in supporting Member Associations in this area. We believe the visit of FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura will also give her the chance to inspect our FIFA Forward Programme funded projects and advise accordingly” Ahmed Hussein noted, as quoted by the FUFA Website.

She will also tour the FUFA Kadiba project as well as the FUFA Technical center, Njeru.

Samoura becomes the second high profile FIFA guest to visit Uganda following FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s tour in 2018.

Programme

Monday 27th January 2020:

Meeting with FUFA President Moses Magogo and FUFA CEO Edgar Watson at Serena Hotel

Meeting with Speaker of Uganda Parliament Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga

Meeting FUFA Executive Committee

Official Opening of the new FUFA Extension offices in Mengo

Tour of Kadiba Project

Tuesday 28th January 2020