After quite a long wait, top tier Uganda rugby outfit Makerere Impis have officially unveiled their new kit at their home ground The Graveyard, Makerere.

Stingz Official Makerere Impis team in their home jersey

In partnership with Stingz and Giordano, the club has revealed full comprehensive custom-made apparel comprising playing wear, training & gym wear and casual wear for all their members.

Stingz is a UK-based sportswear brand that designs professional sportswear apparel for all major sports for both on and off the field use. Giordano is a Hong Kong-based retailer of apparel and accessories.

Stingz Official Makerere Impis full team away jersey

The design of the apparel was inspired by traditional African tribal patterns (inspired by the spear & shield on Impis’ crest). The contemporary look was further customized to Impis’ traditional colours of black and green, thus giving it a shade of lime, flouro-green and yellow.

Stingz Official Impis coaching department & captains spotting the warm-up & gym kits

Captain Spencer Muhiire has expressed his gratitude with the sponsors and kit designers for blessing the young team with a full package of world-class apparel.

as a club, first of all, we are thankful to our sponsors. They have given us world class treatment with this full kit. Impis vice-captain, Spencer Muhiire.

Muhiire, however, noted that this new look is a fresh chance for the club to prove themselves in their first season back to the premier league.

It has been rough for the past weeks, but i believe we are going through a process. Sacrifices have been made & it’s definitely about to pay back. Muhiire further noted.

Stingz Official Ssedyabane & Luhoni in the Makerere Impis warm-up kit

Impis are still winless and currently lie at the bottom of the log after six matchdays. The club, mainly made up of university students, have struggled to find their footing due to injuries and players being unavailable during the university holidays.

But with the semester having resumed and the numbers steadily increasing during training, Impis’ first win this season is not far off and will certainly be a sight to behold.