Rams Rugby Club has been booted out of Makerere Rugby Grounds with immediate effect.

According to a letter dated January 29, 2020, addressed to Rams Rugby Club from the Makerere University Sports & Recreation Department, the club has been using the university rugby grounds illegally.

The use of the rugby grounds, known as ‘The Graveyard’ has been described as trespass on the facility of the institution and thus has been demarcated as out of bounds to Rams Rugby Grounds with immediate effect.

Being without a training ground and a home pitch, the club finds themselves between a rock and hard place at the moment.

The club, however, has been advised to follow procedure in case they are interested in using the grounds again.

With the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League running at breakneck speed, it remains to be seen where Rams will be training from and hosting their league games.