Uganda Premier League (Matchday 19)

Wednesday, 29 th January 2020

SC Villa Vs Express – Bombo Barracks Ground (4:00 PM)

The traditional derby in Uganda is back as Sports Club Villa and Express lock horns.

Epic action is anticipated as the two clubs, arguably now sleeping giants take on each other.

This time round, the derby will be played in the country’s biggest military facility at Bombo, the temporary home for Sports Club Villa because the Mandela National Stadium is not available for use.

Every time that these two clubs face-off, there are egos to settle and often the contest is explosive and too close to predict regardless of current woes and form.

At least security is guaranteed to the maximum given the venue of the duel.

Coming to the game proper, Express seeks revenge having lost the first round at Mutesa II Wankulukuku 1-0.

The Jogoos are led by Edward Kaziba on the technical wing as former long-serving Express and Uganda Cranes captain George Ssimwogerere will lead the Red Eagles.

Key talking points:

The respective technical departments will be out to prove a point or two; the rivalry spills over to the players and the fans.

It is always a matter of red or blue, the varying traditional colours for these two clubs.

From the immediate past matches for the two clubs, SC Villa and Express both won in the Uganda Cup with more than two goals.

SC Villa won convincingly 4-0 away to Super Eagles at the Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu as Express smiled past St Mary’s at Nabweru Playground.

In the league, the script is more or less the same.

After a dismissal start that witnessed them lose their opening two matches in the second round to URA (2-0) and Busoga United (1-0), the Jogoos recovered to beat nemesis Vipers 1-0 at their own St Mary’s Stadium.

On the other hand, Express had lost 2-0 to Busoga United as the second round kicked off and fell 6-1 to Police at Lugogo before smiling to a 4-1 victory against Proline at Kavumba Recreational Stadium.

Key players:

Goalkeeper Saidi Keni, right back Ibrahim Kibumba, left back Derrick Ndahiro, Moses Kiggundu, skipper Asuman Harishe, midfielders Amir Kakomo, David “Colgate” Owori, Ambrose Kirya and Nicholas Kabonge as well as the forwards Emmanuel Alex Wasswa, Bashir Mutanda, and Faizal Muwawu remain key for team SC Villa.

If fielded, SC Villa player Yayo Lutimba will face a club that he once served to perfection.

Express will look towards the magic of skipper Disan Galiwango, pacy winger Frank Ssenyondo, goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga, forward Frank Kalanda, Daniel Shabena, towering holding midfielder Denis Sserukwaya and the like for inspiration.

Coming to the match, 9 points separate these two clubs; SC Villa is fourth with 30 points and Express is currently 12th with 21 points.

The game will be handled by FIFA Referee Ali Sabilla. He will be assisted by national referees Hakim Mulindwa and Emmanuel Okudra as the first and second assistants respectively.

Muzamiru Waiswa is the fourth official.

Match Officials:

Referee: Ali Sabilla

Ali Sabilla Assistant Referee 1 : Hakim Mulindwa

: Hakim Mulindwa Assistant Referee 2 : Emmanuel Okudra

: Emmanuel Okudra Fourth Official : Muzamiru Waiswa

: Muzamiru Waiswa Referee Assessor: Ajab Waiswa

Other Match Day 19 Games (Wednesday, 29th January 2020):

BUL Vs Wakiso Giants – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Bright Stars Vs Maroons – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso