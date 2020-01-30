The first phase of the Afrobasket Qualifiers for Group E has been postponed to November.

Uganda was scheduled to battle Egypt, Morocco and the winner of the Zone 3 preliminary (Ghana, Liberia, and Niger) from February 21-23, 2020 in Alexandria, Egypt.

Following the development, the Silverbacks who had already started preps with the locally-based players have more time to get ready as the window for games is from November 23 – December 1, 2020.

All other groups (A, B, & D) will also commence their games in November 2020 and all the five groups will finish qualifiers in February 2021.

However, matches of Group C (Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Winner Zone 4 that has Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon)‬ will go ahead as earlier planned for February 21-23 in Yaunde, Cameroon.

Group A has Tunisia, CAR, DRC, Winner Zone 6&7 (Comoros, South Africa, Zimbabwe), ‪Group B includes Senegal, Angola, Mozambique, Winner Zone 5 (Kenya)‬ while Nigeria, Mali, Rwanda, Winner Zone 1&2 (Algeria) make up Group D.