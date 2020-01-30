What started as an impossible move by the Enduro club Uganda has finally yielded positive results.

In September last year, the Enduro club organised a fundraising sprint towards acquiring an ambulance.

The medical vehicle is to strengthen the safety and immediate evacuation in motorsport.

The ambulance was finally unveiled this Thursday at Kabira country club.

“We are so glad that we managed to get this ambulance.

“We wanted 110 millions shillings to get a fully equipped, unfortunately we did not get that much from the sprint.

“But since we were determined to get an ambulance, we did whatever we could along with sponsors to have this one and we are planning to raise more money to have it fully equipped to the standards we desire,” said Tendo Mutale, President Enduro club.

Tendo further shared the inspiration behind acquiring the ambulance.

“We once had an event and one rider got an injury during the race. The ambulance which was available did not have enough equipment to work on the rider. We thought we should do something about that.

“Besides, in all our motorsport events, we hire ambulances and some are provided by sponsors and well wishers. We wanted to have a own ambulance in the sport that can work along with others during an event,” added Tendo.

Sponsors; Vivo Energy, Mountain Dew, Worldwide Movers, Orland family and Ruparelia Foundation also played a big role in acquiring the ambulance.