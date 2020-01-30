After a disastrous start to the 2019-20 Nile Special Stout Rugby Club season, Buffaloes RFC is now on a four-match winning streak.

The Kyadondo-based club has defeated Rams, Rhinos, Hippos, and Warriors since losing their first two opening fixtures against Mongers and Kobs. This incredible performance has seen them leap from the bottom of the log to fifth place.

This can be attributed to many factors including a stellar run of form for a couple of players like Romano Ucu, Wilfred Seguya, and Jeremiah Wasswa, but most importantly, the return of Kyadondo veterans like Brian Tabaruka and Romano Ogwal who have provided inspiration to the young talent.

On Saturday, February 1, 2020, they visit Impis Rugby Club at Makerere Rugby Grounds “The Graveyard” during matchday seven and will have their targets set on continuing this winning streak.

Impis, on the other hand, are yet to taste victory since their return to the top division and currently lie at the bottom of the 10-team log with one point.

It has been a tough and eventful campaign thus far for the young and inexperienced squad who have struggled with injuries and squad numbers. But not all hope is lost, as their camp has been boosted by the return of Makerere University students who have settled in for their semester.

The squad has had full numbers in training for the week and their worries in the playing department seem to be over, the most noticeable individual during the sessions being none other than wing Jonathan Luhoni.

One more reason to make your way to The Graveyard for this fixture is that Impis will be turning out in their brand new jersey and will be out to change the script with their fresh look.