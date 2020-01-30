Separated by a solitary point on the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League log, Jinja Hippos and Rhinos face off in matchday seven this Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Dam Waters Rugby Club in Jinja.

Jinja Hippos and Rhinos lie in 8th and 9th place respectively with a win each so far, but the difference is due to the precious losing bonus point.

For a team that once challenged for the title, Rhinos’ struggle for form this season is as conspicuous as ever. Rhinos’ losing bonus point came off Warriors, and they have only managed to beat Makerere Impis.

On the other hand, Jinja Hippos are slowly but steadily coming of age in top tier Ugandan rugby. Three seasons since gaining promotion, the team have started to score points off perennial mid-table sides and fight for wins against opponents within the relegation zone.

Both teams will take this fixture as an opportunity to return to winning ways having lost their last matches. Hippos were whitewashed by Heathens, 56-00, at Kyadondo while Rhinos fell to Mongers, 33-21, at the House of Pain.

Rhinos enter Hippos territory as the stronger side boasting of a superior and more experienced pack and should return to Kampala with the win in the bag.

However, Jinja Hippos have an experienced brain on the technical bench in Uganda Rugby Cranes’ Robert Seguya who has guided them to an impressive performance thus far. The Hippos will make use of their quick backs to stretch the Rhinos defense and cross the gain line.