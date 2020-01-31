2020 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

Preliminary Round, Return Leg

Uganda vs Tanzania

Tanzania lead the tie 2-1

Saturday, 1st February 2020

Uganda U-20 Women’s national team finds itself in a must win affair against Tanzania if there journey in the 2020 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers is to continue.

A 2-1 loss to Tanzania at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam a fortnight ago means Uganda must overturn the first leg deficit and head coach Oliver Mbekeka is fully aware of the job at hand.

Mbekeka is confident her troops are in fine shape ahead of the crunch encounter on Saturday in Lugogo and believes Uganda will progress to the next stage.

“I’m satisfied with the performance of the players in the training sessions we have had since the first game. The players are now in better shape than they were in Tanzania and I believe we have the ability to overturn the first leg loss and make it to next stage.” She said.

The former Cranes Cranes player asserts that her charges have worked on the mistakes that cost them the game in Dar es Salaam and expects an improved performance.

“I expect a better display because we have tried to rectify the mistakes we committed away. They were faster than us and used the big pitch to full advantage. We have worked on that and Lugogo being a small field will definitely be an advantage to us.”

Mbekeka unfazed by poor record against Tanzania

Recent engagements between Uganda and Tanzania in as far as women’s football is concerned have literally ended in the latter’s favour.

Uganda has lost 3 games (Crested Cranes, all coming at CECAFA Women’s Challenge Cup) to Tanzania, managing just a draw at last year’s CECAFA U-17 Girls’ Championship.

Mbekeka however is unfazed by the poor record and indicates that will come to an end on Saturday.

“There is a limit on everything and I guess Uganda has managed to bridge the gap with Tanzania over the years. We used to lose 4-0 to them, now they struggle to overcome us. This therefore is not a concern to me, all I know is Saturday’s game will be a different chapter.”

Captain Shadia Nankya speaks

Skipper Shadia Nankya, a defender who plies her trade at UCU Lady Cardinals insinuated this is a good opportunity for them to attain their targets as players and they will do whatever it takes to eliminate Tanzania.

“Right from onset, our target is to reach the final tournament because we know this will be an opportunity for many of us to realize our dreams of playing professional football. Everyone on the team is aware of what is at stake and we shall give full commitment to make sure we progress.”

Juliet Nalukenge gave Uganda the lead in Dar es Salaam but Tanzania rallied back to win 2-1 thanks to goals from Diana Msewa and Opa Clement.

The winner on aggreagate between Uganda and Tanzania will face either Senegal or Sierra Leone at the next qualifying stage.

Uganda’s probable XI

Juliet Adeke, Stella Musubika, Asia Nakibuuka, Aisha Namukisa, Teddy Najjuma, Shakira Mutibwa, Phiona Nabbumba, Juliet Nalukenge, Fauzia Najjemba, Lilian Mutuuzo