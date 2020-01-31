For a team that swept everything there is to win in local rugby a couple of years ago, Black Pirates start to the 2019-20 Nile Stout Rugby Premier League has been underwhelming, to say the least.

With three defeats in six outings and two on the bounce, head coach Bobby Musinguzi was clearly miffed after the 15-13 defeat in their own backyard.

Pirates have been unfortunate this season after a high turnover of the squad with some of their reliable backs over the last couple of seasons not available. Baron Kasozi, Raymond Emanzi, and Ivan Magomu are all out with personal commitments while Timothy Kisiga has been out injured since the Jinja Sevens.

And with the national sevens team engagements coming up in a couple of weeks, the Sea Robbers who have five of their players – William Nkore, Kelvin Balagadde, Alex Atulinda, Isaac Massa and Desire Ayera – in the training squad could suffer even more.

The Pirates take their battle against the storm to the new House of Pain in Entebbe without injured Michael Amolo as well as Muhammad Haruna which is a big hole in their backline.

Third-placed Mongers have dropped just two games (to topsides Heathens and Kobs) and will fancy their chances against Pirates who won last season’s meeting in Entebbe but have lost two on the bounce.

The forward line of Mongers that has strong ball carriers as vet Andrew Olweny, Joseph Tamale, Ronald Adigasi, and Joachim Chisano will give Pirates defense a lot to ponder about.

Don Wambete and William Oketa have been impressive thus far for Mongers who will be looking at Adrian Wasswa for points off the boot.

Mongers Team: 1. Wako Jackson, 2. Tamale Joseph, 3. Adigasi Ronald, 4. Malik Amos, 5. Joachim Chisano, 6. Papi Joel, 7. Kalule Lauren, 8. Olweny Andrew, 9. Angana Paul, 10. Kairu Edgar, 11. Robinson Odrua, 12. Donsam Wambete, 13. Wasswa Adrian, 14. Laboke Moses, 15. Lukwago William

Replacements: 16. Cheche Morgan, 17. Segawa Elijah, 18. Bamwite Brian, 19. Sydney Chasimba, 21. Simon Dujang, 22. Oketa Gift, 23. Tumusiime Trevor