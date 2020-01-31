1st Liquid Telecom CEO’s Golf Tournament

Friday January 31, 2020 (Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa Course)

*Mode of play: Medal

It is a rainy season and virtually out field business has been hampered or severely affected in a way or the other.

But who minds about the rains anyway as the golfers swing off on the golf course.

It is normal golfing business regardless of any weather conditions on Friday (31st January 2020) at the lavish par 72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa.

At least 100 Chief Executive Officers (CEO) and a small subsidiary catergory of people at almost the CEO level will be engaged in the Liquid Telecom CEO’s Golf Tournament.

The day long tourney will not only involve business on the course; the driving off, approach shots and putting, but also further cement the networking component of this sport.

Liquid Telecom Uganda is glad to be the sponsor of the inaugural CEO golf tournament hosted at the Serena.

We intend to make this an annual pilgrimage for different CEO’s to come and associate and have some downtime and have a few interactions. Bring CEO’s together and allow them interact with their peers, make decisions and socialize. We intend to how it as an annual event. Dennis Kahindi – CEO Liquid Telecom Uganda

Prizes:

There will be overall winners for different groups and side bets prizes including longest drive and the nearest to the pin.

It is the first annual CEO’s golf tournament that will grow into a yearly fixture.

The speeches and prize giving ceremony will start at 7 PM.