Saturday, February 1, 2020

Heathens RFC vs Mulago Rams at Kyadondo Rugby Club

Heathens RFC welcomes Rams Rugby Club at Kyadondo Rugby Club on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in matchday seven of the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League.

The match that was earlier scheduled to take place at Makerere Rugby Grounds “The Graveyard” was shifted to Kyadondo after Rams were on Wednesday expelled from the facility by the University Sports & Recreation Department.

This has certainly destabilized the Rams camp at such a critical time during the season where they have been on the form of their lives. Rams beat 2017-18 treble winners Black Pirates at Kings Park, Bweyogerere for the first time ever, this feat coming after outmuscling Rhinos at The Graveyard.

The well-oiled machine of Heathens will look to make maximum use of the status quo to disorient Rams even further when they face off in the early kick-off on Saturday. After a thorough 56-00 drubbing of Jinja Hippos, Heathens stayed top of the log for the fourth successive week and don’t expect Rams to stop them in their tracks.

Rams anticipate a motivated side, and will need to dig deeper than they did when they made the impossible possible at Kings Park. The technical bench will have to be spot-on in employing the strategy that has seen them collapse giants.

But have the players had enough time to get in the perfect mental shape for this huge task?