Friday January 31, 2020

Prisons Grounds, Luzira 4.30pm

Two off colour teams in Maroons and Tooro United face off in one of the two league games on Friday with the former hosting the game at Luzira.

Both sides come into the game struggling to get results and have only on three wins in the last 20 games combined.

Maroons were disappointingly losers in their last game falling 2-1 to Bright Stars a game they feel where cheated after they had what appeared like a genuine goal disallowed for offside before conceding a late penalty.

Tooro United on the other end held on form URA to a 1-1 draw in Fort Portal for their only point in the second round and will hope to build on that.

Steven Mukwala and Pius Obuya will still be the key men for the hosts who also won the reverse fixture 2-0 away from home and seek to complete a rare double over their day’s opponents.

The visitors will rely on the experience of Willy Kavuma as well as youngsters Faizal Ssekyanzi and Charles Musiige if they are to leave the Prison with all points.

Maroons are 10th on the table with 23 points but victory will lift them to 8th while Tooro United are at the base with only 15 points.

Key Stat

Tooro United have won just one game away from home this season in nine losing seven while Maroons have managed four home wins, three losses and three draws in ten home games.