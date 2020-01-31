Tooro United FC marked 200 games in the Uganda Premier League since gaining promotion to the top tier league in 2013. Despite finding themselves at the base of the league table this season, Tooro United FC have played in the league since the 2013/14 campaign.

The 200th league game was realised on Friday as the Fort Portal based outfit played a one-all draw against Maroons FC in Luzira. Steven Mukwala gave Maroons FC the lead but James Kasibante levelled matters towards the end of the first half.

Previously, the club was called Soana FC but changed their name to Tooro United FC at the start of the 2018/19 season.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Soana XI Football Club team that faced SC Villa Jogoo at Kavumba in 2017

The club is believed to have started in 2007 by city businessman Smart Obed and made gradual progress until they gained promotion in 2013 under the stewardship of coach Richard Makumbi.

Up to now, Tooro United FC hold the record for the first newly promoted club to win all their opening four games. This was during the 2013/14 season when they defeated CRO (1-0), Kira Young (3-0), KCCA FC (2-1) and Proline FC (2-1).

How they won promotion?

Soana (Now Tooro United FC) played in Rwenzori group of the 2012/13 FUFA Big League and the battle for the top spot went to the wire with Bright Stars FC still in the lead.

On 18th April 2013, Bright Stars F won their final group game 1-0 at home against Wandegeya FC to top the table on 38 points, one ahead of Soana FC who had also won their game. CRO FC on other hand had topped Elgon group to win direct qualification.

This therefore meant, that Soana FC had to feature in the playoffs for the final promotion slot. In the playoffs, Soana FC outwitted Koboko FC 3-0 at Mehta Stadium on 3rd May 2013 to reach the 7th heaven, thanks to goals from Siraje Turyamuhebwa, Dan Wagaluka and Mike Kalungi.

First season in the Uganda Premier League

Unlike many teams that struggle on their first attempt in the top tier league, Soana FC was different, taking the league by storm under the stewardship of tried and tested coach Richard Makumbi.

As earlier mentioned, the club won her first four games in the league and eventually ended the 2013/14 season in 5th position with 47 points.

In the same season, Francis Olaki from Soana FC emerged as the league top scorer with 15 goals.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Soana’s Francis Olaki (R) in an aerial battle with Lweza’s Robert Achero

They however, failed to maintain the same performance in the next seasons and have always oscillated between fighting relegation and living to see another day.

Change of name and start of the struggles

When the club chairman, Smart Obed opted to change the name of the club from Soana FC to Tooro United at the start of the 2018/19 season, many thought this was a wise idea and indeed the first days indicated the team was destined for success.

The change of name prompted the club to move from Kavumba to Buhinga stadium in Fort Portal and the few games played there attracted huge crowds.

However, when Obed opted to sell majority of the shares in the club last year, the club has gone through a tough period with the new management failing to run the club properly thus forcing a number of players to leave the club. Currently, the club is struggling to fend off relegation.

Tooro United FC 200 League Games

Games Played -200

Wins – 70

Draws – 56

Losses – 74

Goals for – 204

Goals Against – 237

Points – 266

Tooro United FC performance per season

2013/14

Games Played – 30

Wins – 13

Draws – 8

Losses – 9

Goals for– 30

Goals Against – 31

Points – 47

Position -5th

2014/15

Gamed Played -30

Wins – 9

Draws – 7

Losses – 14

Goals for – 32

Goals Against – 41

Points – 34

Position – 13th

2015/16

Games Played – 30

Wins – 12

Draws – 9

Losses – 9

Goals for – 44

Goals against – 41

Points – 45

Position – 7th

2016/17

Games Played -30

Wins – 11

Draws -10

Losses- 9

Goals for – 35

Goals against – 33

Points – 43

Position – 7th

2017/18

Games Played -30

Wins – 8

Draws -8

Losses -14

Goals scored -19

Goals against – 35

Points -32

Position – 12th

2018/19

Games Played -30

Wins – 13

Draws – 10

Losses -7

Goals for – 32

Goals against – 23

Points – 49

Position -4th

2019/20

Games Played – 20

Wins – 4

Draws – 4

Losses – 12

Goals for – 12

Goals against – 33

Points – 16

Position -14th

Tooro United FC coaches since 2013/14 season