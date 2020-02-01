Uganda Premier League (Match Day 20 – Saturday, 1st February 2020)

Match 155: Busoga United Vs BUL – Mighty Arena, Jinja (3 PM)

Curtain Raiser: Busoga United Junior Team Vs BUL Junior Team (1:30 PM)

Matches between BUL and Busoga United are always explosive, tense, well attended and very close to predict regardless of the prevailing form for any of the club in the box.

The contest is back on the menu on the first day of February in the year 2020 at the home of Busoga United at the Mighty Arena inside Jinja Secondary School this Saturday evening.

The first round duel between these two bulls in the Kraal of the Eastern region was won convincingly 3-0 by Busoga United at the FUFA Technical Centre – Njeru, the home of BUL.

Form Guide:

Since the second round kicked off BUL has virtually struggled to find a footing.

BUL has lost three of their opening four games in the second round losing to Bright Stars 1-0, URA (3-1) and Maroons (2-0) before being held by newcomers Wakiso Giants in the goal-less draw at Njeru.

In fact, the management of the club was forced to terminate the employment contracts for their technical staff that saw then head coach Peter Onen, assistant Ali Hussein Kheri, goalkeeping coach Abdul Kigenyi and technical director Frank “Video” Anyau all lose their jobs.

Busoga United, on the other hand, has been blowing over both sides of the cylinder winning three and losing once in the four games since the second round kicked off.

They beat Express 2-0 in Jinja, overcame SC Villa 1-0 at Mandela Stadium and piped Mbarara City 1-0 in Jinja again before losing on the road 2-1 away to Onduparaka in Arua.

On the latest table standings, BUL is 6th with 30 points, only three points away from 7th placed Busoga United.

Apparently, both clubs have been dumped out of the Stanbic Uganda Cup at round of 64 stage.

Key players:

Busoga United goalkeeper Rogers Omedwa, young defender Kenneth Ssemakula, Julius Debbo, Douglas Muganga and Abubaker Otwao have been solid for the club thus far.

The magical left footed Ivan Wani, Dan “Papa” Ssewava and Lawrence “Enzo” Tezikya (Joel Madondo’s successor) will all be of substance for the home team against BUL.

Only skipper George Kasonko is doubtful with a bout of the tropical ailment – malaria.

Musa Magumba, Paul Ssekulima, David Bagoole and Nelson Mandela show the squad depth for Busoga United.

On our way from arua, we got an accident but only the head coach got a slight cut. the rest of the team escaped unhurt. we have prepared well since and our team is set for the derby. we beat our opponents 3-0 away. now, the are coming to the slaughtering ground, we GOING TO MASSACRE THEM. IT WILL BE LIKE AN ORDINARY MATCH. WE ARE THINKING OF THREE POINTS ONLY. Fred Lumu, Busoga United Assistant Coach

Team BUL has Abdul Kimera in goal, the likes of Allan Munaaba, Dennis Okot Oola, Jimmy Kulaba, Musa Walangira, Simon Peter Oketch and Wilson Makuro all providing the back cover.

New signings Vitalis Tabu, Fredrick Kigozi and Joseph Ssemujju are expected to give the club depth and options up front alongside the tried and tested guns Richard Wandyaka, Robert Mukongotya, Hamis Tibita, Charles Ssebutinde and Musa “Royalty” Esenu.

Once fielded, lanky holding midfielder Godfrey Akol and winger James Otim will face a side that they once served to perfection and the due diligence.

The game will be handled by FIFA Referees. Ali Sabila Chelengat is the center referee.

He will be deputized by Lee Okello and Jane Mutonyi as first and second assistants respectively.

Meanwhile, Ronald Madanda is the fourth officials with Asuman Kityo as the referee assessor.

Prior to the main match kick-off at 3 PM, there will be a curtain raiser of the respective junior sides that will start by 1:30 PM.

Match Officials: