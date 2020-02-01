Zambia Super division entity Red Arrows Football Club has signed Ugandan goalkeeper Yasin “Gabis” Mugabi for a two year duration.

“Yes, I have joined Red Arrows Football Club in Zambia” Mugabi confessed to Kawowo Sports.

The skilled goalkeeper has been captain at Uganda Premier League club Wakiso Giants.

This will be a return journey for the shot stopper to Zambia where he was playing at Lusaka Dynamos Football Club.

Mugabi’s oozing rich experience has witnessed him play for a number of Uganda top flight clubs as Sports Club Villa, KCCA, URA FC, The Saints (now UPDF), Police and lately Wakiso Giants.

He is expected to beef up Red Arrows goalkeeping department that has had Kenny Mumba and Danny Munyao in the recent past.

Meanwhile, Red Arrows has reportedly released a Ugandan forward Samuel Junior Kayongo Ssekamatte.

About Red Arrows:

Red Arrows Football Club is christened as the Airmen. They are based in the capital city, Lusaka.

They host their homes games at the 5000 seater Nkoloma Stadium.

Arrows won the Zambian Super League in 2004 and were victorious in the Zambian Cup three years later in 2007.

They had also triumphed in the Zambian Challenge Cup in 1982.

Red Arrows FC is currently 6th on the Zambian Super League standings with 29 points from 17 games.