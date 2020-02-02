Betway Kobs kept pressure the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League leaders following a comfortable 45-06 win over Warriors at Legends Rugby Club on Saturday.

Kobs went into the game nine points behind Heathens who had earlier beaten Rams at Kyadondo Rugby Club.

Warriors played good defense in the opening twenty minutes of the game to keep Kobs at bay but were pegged back by a controversial decision from referee Rose Kanyunyuzi that led to Kobs first try.

The referee called for a knock-on against Kobs and later turn it into an offside call against Warriors after a short medical break and Ian Munyani scored after the restart with Ivan Kirabo converting leaving Warriors bench livid.

Fullback Adrian Kasito extended Kobs lead after weaving through Warriors defense and Kirabo converted before Richard Kinyai cut the deficit with a penalty.

Pius Ogena, Conrad Mukwaya and Ian Munyani sealed the bonus point for Kobs before the halftime break.

After recess, Kirabo got a try of his own that Josiah Ssemeke converted before Keith Sseruyange who was returning to the team after a long lay-off completed the rout for Kobs.