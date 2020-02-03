Black Pearls began their 2020 Central Region Women’s Rugby XVs league with a 13-10 win against defending champions Thunderbirds at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

This was the Black Pearls’ first-ever XVs rugby victory over Thunderbirds. Thunderbirds got the double over their opponents last season with a close 27-25 at Kyadondo and an even narrower 12-10 win in the return leg at Kings Park but this time, the Black Pearls were not to be kept waiting for that historic victory.

The visitors took the lead through national sevens skipper Charlotte Thereza Mudoola’s well-struck penalty before assistant captain Mary Gloria Ayot extended the lead with a try to make it 08-00.

Mary Gloria Ayot scores a try for Black Pearls against Thunderbirds after some nice interplay to take the score to 00-08 at @KyadondoClub on Saturday. Final score was @Thunderbirdsrug 10-13 Black Pearls. #BlackPearlsStrong



🎥: @AnneAlanSizomu pic.twitter.com/qvDD5P73ij — Koyokoyo (@Helkoybut) February 3, 2020

Thunderbirds attempted to get back into the game, but two unconverted tries from Christine Nakayiza and Angel Katusiime were not enough on the day.

Coach-player Helen Koyokoyo Buteme touched down and sealed a 13-10 win for the Black Pearls, their first-ever in the XVs format of the game.

The Central Region Women’s Rugby XVs Leauge will continue on Saturday, February 8, 2020, with Black Pearls hosting Avengers at Kings Park Stadium, Bweyogerere.

Team Line-ups

Thunderbirds: Winnie Atyang, Irene Zigge, Sarah Nakafeero, Emily Nanziri, Angel Katusime, Lyton Nakabugo, Harriet Kayonjo, Hellen Barbra Gizamba, Barbra Akullo, Christine Nakayiza, Christine Niwagaba, Christine Akwede, Fatuma Anyume, Gladys Apai, Samiya Ayikoru.

Subs: Agnes Nakuya, Esther Namubiru, Joan Andika, Joan Mirembe, Josephine Apio, Grace Achieng, Yvonne Najjuma, Warry Senfuka, Stella Nakato, Jamirah Nabukeera, Jane Alupot, Hilda Nankya, Rachael Akello.

Black Pearls: Angella Nyafamba, Brenda Aboth, Bridget Mugisa, Charlotte Thereza Mudoola, Christine Kokoi, Emilly Lekuru, Gilder Azikuru, Grace Auma (C), Hadijjah Namuganga, Helen Koyokoyo Buteme, Hope Lydia Amandua, Immaculate Lamwaka, Immaculate Mufuwa, Irene Bunihizi Namapii, Linda Atoo.

Subs: Lydia Namabiro, Mary Gloria Ayot, Peace Mirembe, Phionah Ayerango, Racheal Mufuwa, Rosemary Lakot, Salamusiida Babirye, Suzan Adong.