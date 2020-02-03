Tuesday February 04, 2020

StarTimes stadium, Lugogo 4pm

KCCA could miss up to five first team players when they host Maroons at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo on Tuesday.

Coach Mike Mutebi has confirmed that defender John Revita, midfielders Julius Poloto and Nicholas Kasozi have joined the sick bay and will miss the match.

The two were subbed in the 2-1 defeat to URA on Friday after suffering injuries and join Muzamiru Mutyaba and Sadat Anaku on the sidelines.

“Revita and Poloto are out of the game,” confirmed Mutebi who however welcomed Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Keziron Kizito and Simon Sserunkuma.

The latter two are returning from a two months suspension while Juma has been injured since August.

The Kasasiro are seeking victory to keep log leaders Vipers in sight who are five points better than their second placed rivals.

Mike Mutyaba and Erisa Ssekisambu will be the key men for the hosts who will most likely have Kato Samuel and Peter Magambo partner at the heart of defence.

The visitors, 10th on the log with 24 points will hope league leading marksman Steven Mukwala dons his goal scoring boots on the afternoon.

KCCA won the reverse fixture 3-1 at Luzira with the two goals coming in the closing stages of the encounter.

A win will see them trim Vipers’ lead to just two points as the Venoms are not in action on the day.