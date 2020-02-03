George Ssimwogerere and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hamza Jjunju’s future at Express FC remain in doubt after reports emerge that the club could appoint new staff in their respective positions.

D.Nsubuga Express FC CEO Hamza Jjunju

The Red Eagles have had a bad start to the year winning just once in five games and are just one point above the relegation zone.

That has left Ssimwogerere’s continued stay at the helm as club Head Coach in balance with reports he has been sacked.

Kawowo Sports understands former club midfielder and Coach Wasswa Bbosa has been contacted over a possible deal to replace his former captain although Bbosa denies any such allegations.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Wasswa Bbosa is primed for a return to Wankulukuku

“I am in sabbatical until the end of the season,” said Bbosa when contacted.

On the other hand, Jjunju’s contract with the six-time champions as CEO could be done or close to expiry with the two parties reluctant to renew.

It’s reported that a one Isaac Mwesigwa, a registered Players’ intermediary is the man poised to take over as the new CEO in case the club and Jjunju fail to reach agreement on the extension of his contract.

Both Bbosa and Mwesigwa were cited at Lugogo on Monday afternoon in talks although the subject of discussion was unknown.

Express FC’s next fixture is a trip to Arua on Friday where they face host Onduparaka before games against Tooro United (h), KCCA (a) and URA (h) follow in succession.