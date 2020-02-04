2019/20 FUFA Women Super League

Wednesday, 5 th February 2020

February 2020 Olila High School Vs Kawempe Muslim Ladies

Olila Playground

After a long break, action in the FUFA Women’s Super League will resume this Wednesday with one game involving Olila High School and league record champions Kawempe Muslim Ladies.

The league took a break to allow the Uganda U-17 and U-20 national teams take part in the 2020 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Kawempe Muslim who have played only three games this season will hope to extend their perfect start as they make the daunting trip to Soroti district.

The Warriors won at home against Uganda Martyrs High School and UCU Lady Cardinals and picked an away win at embattled Muteesa I Royal University.

Head coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi is optimistic that his charges will be up for the task despite conceding it will be a tough challenge.

“It is a tricky encounter and games against Olila at their home have never been easy. But I believe we have to push from where we stopped and remain on the right course.” He said.

Olila coach Saddam Pande Cifu on the other hand is aware of the sloppy start the team has had and wants his charges to lift their spirits and embark on a recovery process.

“This game means a lot to us. We lost the two games we played away and this being our first game at homw, we must make sure we pick a good result. We are facing a tough opponent but the girls must fight hard to impress.”

Kawempe Muslim will welcome back several players from the national team including lethal striker Juliet Nalukenge who missed their last league game against UCU Lady Cardinals through injury.

The other players from the national team include Asia Nakibuuka, Grace Aluka, Margaret Kunihira, Stella Musubika, Shamira Nalugya and Shakira Nyinagahirwa among others.

However, Kawempe are likely to be without first choice goalkeeper Juliet Adeke who is currently enrolling for CAF D coaching course at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Olila too will have Bira Naddunga and Gillian Akadinda return from national team action.

Victory will take Kawempe Muslim to second place on twelve points, four behind leaders Lady Doves who have three games more.