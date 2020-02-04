Uganda Premier League| Match Day 20

URA FC 2-1 KCCA FC

Maroons FC 1-1 Tooro United FC

Wakiso Giants FC 1-1 Bright Stars FC

Vipers SC 1-0 Onduparaka FC

Express FC 0-1 Mbarara City FC

Proline FC 0-1 Kyetume FC

Police FC 2-2 SC Villa

Busoga United FC 2-1 BUL FC

Match Day 20 of the 2019/20 Uganda Premier League came with several talking points. Express FC loss to Mbarara City FC has led to the sacking of coach George Ssimwogerere, Fred Kajjoba got his first win as Vipers SC coach to stretch the gap at the top.

KCCA FC and Mike Mutebi had a fruitless visit to Ndejje, losing to URA FC while Busoga United took bragging rights in the fierce Busoga derby.

The relegation fight is still tight with close to six teams still in the mix and the final ten games of the season will definitely be tricky.

Joel Muyita looks at match day 20 extensively and identifies some of the best performers to form the best XI

Goalkeeper: Godwin Bbule (Bright Stars FC)

Bbule is the reason as to why Bright Stars walked away from Wakkisha grounds with a point. He was on top of his game and made several saves to deny Wakiso Giants FC. It took a deflected Gadaffi Wahab’s free kick to be beaten for the hosts’ equalizer.

He gets ahead of Joel Mutakubwa who was also influential as Kyetume FC edged past Proline FC.

Right Back: Solomon Walusimbi (Maroons FC)

With coach Douglas Bamweyana opting to play three defenders and five midfielders, Solomon Waliusimbi consequentially was deployed as the right wing back and he did well, making an assist for Steven Mukwala to score as early as the 5th minute.

Left Back: Derrick Ndahiro (SC Villa)

He continues to post consistent performance in the SC Villa jersey and the roving left back was yet again in fine shape as SC Villa played Police FC on Monday.

Ndahiro set up Bashir Mutanda for the first goal of the game with a well delivered free kick that met the striker inside the area and he did no mistake to head past the on-rushing goalkeeper.

Additionally, he was solid at the back and when it needed him to go forward, he did not hesitate, always offering support in offence.

Centre Back: Patrick Mbowa (URA FC)

A solid performance from the towering defender as URA FC registered a 2-1 win against KCCA FC to remain on song.

He literally commanded the back line and kept KCCA FC attackers at bay throughout the game.

Shafik Nana Kakeeto (Busoga United FC)

He did well to tame BUL FC attackers and at one time got into confrontation with Musa Esenu who failed to make any realistic threats on the day.

Midfield: Bobos Byaruhanga (Vipers SC)

Byaruhanga’s return to the team after missing a couple of games showed how important he is to Vipers SC midfield.

He played a crucial role as Vipers SC returned to winning ways, defeating Onduparaka FC 1-0 and was named man of the match.

Midfield: Saidi Kyeyune (URA FC)

Kyeyune continues to be a key player for URA FC and has mastered playing in the position of a deep- lying play marker often igniting attacks within his own half but also getting involved in the final third.

Against KCCA FC, Kyeyune was involved in the two goals that URA FC got. He forced Nicholas Kasozi into handling the ball in the area for the penalty that was converted by Cromwell Abang before netting the other when he made a spirited run and poked home.

Midfield: Gadaffi Wahab (Wakiso Giants FC)

Playing on his second game at Wakiso Giants FC and marking his first start, Gadaffi Wahab showed he will be key in the Purple Sharks’ midfield.

He did well and got onto the score sheet with his deflected effort from a free kick helping Waksio Giants FC to salvage a point against Bright Stars FC.

Forward: Cromwell Rwothomio (URA FC)

There is no doubt that Rwothomio was the best player in January and him winning the accolade for the best player last month was an open secret.

He calmed his nerves to convert a penalty against KCCA FC but also played a key role in the second role when he released Sadi Kyeyue for URA’s second goal.

Forward: Lawrence Tezikya (Busoga United FC)

Joel Madondo’s void at Busoga United FC has ably been filled at least if we are to read from Lawrence Tezikya’s performance since the start of the second round.

He was unlucky that his goal against Onduparaka FC was ruled for offside yet a close look at the video footage show the goal was genuine.

His next task was a tough encounter against BUL FC in the Jinja derby. At his age, he became the first player to score in the Jinja derby home and away when he ran behind BUL’s defence to head home Daniel Sewava’s cross.

Forward: David Bagoole (Busoga United FC)

Arguably one of the best number tens in the league at the moment, David Bagoole continues to post good displays day in day out for Busoga United FC.

His goal against his former employers BUL FC was a beauty to watch. A fercoius strike outside the area that went straight into the back of the net.

Tong Po as he is popularly known also made a contribution in Tezikya’s goal wheh he found Sewava on the right and the stocky striker crossed for Tezikya to head home.

Coach: Sam Ssimbwa (URA FC)

Honourable Mentions: Faruku Katongole (Tooro United FC), Steven Mukwala (Maroons FC), Andrew Kigozi (Police FC), Julius Mutyaba (URA FC), James Kasibante (Tooro United FC), Geoffrey Wasswa (Vipers SC)