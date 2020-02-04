Uganda Premier League (Match Day 21 – Tuesday Result)

KCCA 2-1 Maroons

Experienced players Mike Mutyaba and Erisa Ssekisambu were on target for KCCA in their 2-1 home win against a spirited Maroons side at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo on Tuesday.

Peter Magambo diverted substitute Fred Amaku’s teasing delivery from the right for Maroons consolation and give the game a worthy tense finish.

Ssekisambu perfected chested Herbert Achai’s delivery from the left, setting Mutyaba who curled past goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo 21 minutes into the opening half.

With seven minutes to the end of the first half, KCCA doubled the lead when Ssekisambu raced onto a decent through ball from the returning Kezironi Kizito, before expertly finishing past the advancing Ssebwalunyo for the 2-0 lead by the close of business of the opening stanza.

In the 66th minute, KCCA defender Magambo stabbed the ball past his own goalkeeper and captain Charles Lukwago off a dangerous low ball from subsistute Fred Amaku.

Amaku had moments earlier replaced former Uganda U-17 captain Emmanuel “Song” Olinga.

Maroons captain Slyvester Okello got cautioned with 20 minutes left on the mark.

KCCA used the plat form to welcome back from a long injury lay off their star midfielder Ibrahim Sadam Juma who took over Kizito’s place with a quarter an hour to play.

League top scorer Steven Mukwala, David Ndihabwe, Olinga and Pius “TZ Iniesta” Obuya all had half chances fluffed in a match also watched by the Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry.

KCCA completed a doubled over the Prisons run side, having also won the first leg 3-1 away in Luzira.

The reigning league champions close down the gap adrift the leaders to two points as they are now on 43 points from 21 matches, a game more than Vipers.

Team Line Ups:

KCCA XI: Charles Lukwago (G.K), Filbert Obenchan, Hassan Musana, Peter Musana, Moses Aliro, Gift Ali, Herbert Achai, Keziron Kizito, Mustafa Kizza, Erisa Ssekisambu, Mike Mutyaba

Maroons XI: Hannington Ssebwalunyo (G.K), Sylvester Okello, Maxwell Okello, Caesar Olega, Timothy Bamulanzeki, Davis Mayanja, David Ndihabwe, Emmanuel Olinga, Pius Obuya, Abraham Tusubira, Steven Mukwala