9th University Football League (UFL):

*Kick-off: 7th February 2020

*Expected to climax in November 2020

University of Kisubi (UNIK), Gulu based Muni University, Kabale University and the Mbarara University of Science and Technology are the latest newbies to the enticing 2020 University Football League (UFL) menu.

The addition of these four universities will definitely bring up competition in the 9th edition of this annual tournament as the teams swell from 16 to 20.

In 2019, all the new entrants played in a group stage playoff with the bottom-placed sides from the previous season with the winner on aggregate making the group stages.

But, this time round, all the 20 teams have been drawn straight into the group stages.

Last season, we had a preliminary stage where the bottom team from each group in the previous season took on new entrants for a place in the group stage. This season, however, we shall not be having a preliminary knockout stage. Instead, all 20 teams are going to compete in the group stage with the 20 teams being pooled in five groups of four each. The top team in each group plus the three best second-placed teams will then progress to the knockout stage Vincent Kisenyi, UFL organising committee Chairman

Pools:

Group A has Kabale University, Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST), Kyambogo and Newcomers University of Kisubi (UNIK).

Mbale based Islamic University of In Uganda (IUIU), Kumi, defending champions Uganda Christian University University (UCU) and Kampala International University (KIU) make up group B.

Group C will witness Busitema, Uganda Martyrs University (UMU), Kampala University (KU) and International University of East Africa (IUEA) lock horns.

In group D, Bishop Stuart, St Lawrence, Makerere University Business School (MUBS) and YMCA will fight for the two direct slots to the quarter finals.

Gulu based Muni University, Gulu University, Bugema University and Nkumba University are in group E..

The group stages kick off this Friday, February 7 and will run through to May.

The knock out round is scheduled to be played from August to November.

Mukono based Uganda Christian University (UCU) is the reigning champion after smiling over St Lawrence 2-1 in last year’s finale played at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo.

2020 University Football League Groups:

A: Kabale, Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST), Kyambogo, University of Kisubi (UNIK)

B: Islamic University of In Uganda (IUIU), Kumi, Uganda Christian University University (UCU), Kampala International University (KIU)

C: Busitema, Uganda Martyrs University (UMU), Kampala University (KU), International University of East Africa (IUEA)

D: Bishop Stuart, St Lawrence, Makerere University Business School (MUBS), YMCA