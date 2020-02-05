The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) inspection team passed in the affirmative the state of Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara as fit to host the home games for Uganda Premier League outfit, Mbarara City Football Club.

According to a letter received from the governing body, “all Mbarara City FC home matches will now be hosted at Kakyeka Stadium – Mbarara.”

Mbarara City FC has been hosting games at Bombo Barracks Grounds in Bombo.

The field was deemed unplayable a while back and to be allowed to host matches, it had to be re-inspected by the FUFA licensing committee.

Mbarara City will now enjoy the privilege of hosting their home games in their backyard for the value of the 12th player, revenue and ‘intimidation’.

The immediate game at hand is that matchday 21 game when the Ankole Lions take on Police this Friday, 7th February 2020.

Mbarara City who are currently coached by Brian Ssenyondo has accumulated 26 points from 20 matches as they lie 8th on the 16 team log.