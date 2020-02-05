The twelve-man Uganda Sevens squad for the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series was named on Wednesday, February 5 by head coach Tolbert Onyango.

Youngster William Nkore was among those listed to represent the country in the inaugural tournament, and he could not hide his joy.

It’s a good feeling honestly. i haven’t stopped smiling since. William Nkore

Nkore is known among his peers and teammates as the man that is always smiling and laughing, and for him to say he hasn’t stopped smiling since receiving the news is a revelation of how much it means to him.

The World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series is going to be his first major international outing on national duty.

The utility back first featured for the Uganda national sevens during the France-Uganda friendship week celebrations in 2018. He later turned out for the academy in the 2018 Safari Sevens and was part of the senior team for the 2019 edition of the same prestigious tournament.

Nkore notes that despite missing out on the Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2019, he did not give up.

I have been called to the national team four times and i came short. This time, i was more determined & gave it everything. William Nkore

He further says that he didn’t focus on the competition in the camp but rather, focused on just being better as a player and showing what he is capable of in training.

This never-give-up attitude and willingness to learn could be what has earned the law student a dream plane ticket across the Atlantic Ocean to the Americas.

PHOTO: Black Pirates RFC William Nkore kicks a penalty for Black Pirates

Nkore plays for Black Pirates in the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League and Uganda Christian University, UCU Shepherds during the inter-university competitions.