Wednesday February 05, 2020

Kavumba Recreation Ground 4.30pm

Hosts Bright Stars seek to continue their second round resurgence when they host equally resurgent Busoga United at Kavumba Recreation Ground.

The two sides come into the game in top form with Busoga United winning four of the five second round games while Bright Stars have won three and drawn one of the previous five.

Busoga United have won the previous two meetings including beating Bright Stars 3-1 in the reverse fixture but overall, Paul Kiwanuka’s side have won three of the seven league meetings and have never lost at home against the Jinja based side.

“We are confident and if we play as per plan, we shall pick all points,” said Kiwanuka.

Ronald Ssempala, Joseph Janjali and skipper Sula Ssebuza will be crucial for the hosts but must tame Lawrence Tezikya, David Bagoole and Isma Mugulusi on the day.

Bright Stars are third from bottom with 20 points while Busoga United lie 6th with 30 points in 20 games.