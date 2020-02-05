Ugandan national rally champions Yasin Nasser (2019) and Christakis Fitidis (2017) will start their bid to conquer the region when they compete in the opening round of the East African Rally championship this weekend.

The revived regional championship kicks off with the Guru Nanak rally in Kenya.

Yasin; the reigning Uganda rally champion looks forward to another milestone in his career.

“After winning the national title, we decided to try out a new challenge. Luckily, the EARC was revived.

“We didn’t think twice about joining. I believe we shall attain more experience, learn new things from each event as well as having fun,” said Yasin.

Yasin will partner with Ali Katumba in the Subaru GVB and they will be seeded car number ten for the opening round.

“We all know how competitive Kenyan drivers are. We shall not set high targets for ourselves. For now we shall target a decent finish as we learn from seniors,” he added.

Christakis Fitidis who won the EA Regional championship in 2012 will partner with Eric Nzamwita for the new title chase.

“We all know most Kenyan crews don’t compete outside Kenya. The same will happen with this championship.

“So for Guru Nanak rally, it will be all between me and Yasin trying to get maximum points from the weekend,” he told Kawowo Sports.

They will be seeded car number 16 in their Mitsubishi Evo X.

Yasin and Fitidis’ participation in Guru Nanak means they will be absent in the Uganda national rally season opener in Mbarara due 14-16 February.