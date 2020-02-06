3rd MUBS Alumni Run: Sunday, 16th February 2020

Start & Finish : MUBS Main Campus, Nakawa

: MUBS Main Campus, Nakawa Categories : 5 KM & 10 KM

: 5 KM & 10 KM Fee: 20,000/= Per Ticket (Tickets available at MUBS Main Campus & All Capital Shoppers Supermarket)

Theme: “Enable women with Disability get University Education”

The potentiality of runs and marathons is that overwhelming ability to garner numbers and fulfill a certain cause at hand in a record time.

For the third year running, the annual Makerere University Business School (MUBS) Alumni run will be held at the start of the year.

To be exact, this year’s run will be held on Saturday, 16th February 2020 in the 5KM and 10KM categories with proceeds geared towards helping disabled women get education.

The third edition of this annual run was officially launched on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the institution main campus in Nakawa, Kampala.

MUBS Deputy Principal Professor Moses Muhwezi, flanked by representatives of run sponsors and partners witnessed the official launch at the MUBS main campus.

For starters, run has been embedded along the theme “Enable women with disability get university education” purposely to raise as much money as possible that will help the less privileged disabled female students get education.

In his brief address before the media, Professor Muhwezi attributed the run to the humanity cause as he lauded sponsors and partners who have come on board with the prime objective of helping disabled women get education.

We attribute this MUBS Alumni run for the cause of humanity as we help the disabled women get university education. We want to thank the alumni for coming up with this initiative of the MUBS Alumni run. The 2020 MUBS Alumni will be held for the third time in a row with the key purpose of helping disabled women get university education. We call upon different people to come and engage in this run. In the same spirit, I would like to thank the sponsors Mandela Group of Companies, Pepsi, Katumwa Sports Center and NUWODU among others MUBS Deputy Principal Professor Moses Muhwezi

Herbert Bashaasha, representing Mandela Group of Companies reaffirmed their commitment to support this noble cause.

This is a good cause to hold such a run as we help disabled women get university education. I therefore thank MUBS management and the alumni for the idea. As Mandela Group of Companies through the Supreme flour we pledge to continue helping such projects. For this particular run, we shall offer the officials kits (100 T-Shirts) as well as the trophies valued at Shs 7.5M. We promise to remain committed to this cause. Herbert Bashaasha, representing Mandela Group of Companies

I am proud to be part of the 2020 mubs alumni run for the cause of helping disabled women get university education. we shall continue to be part of such community INITIATIVES Davis Katumwa, Managing Director Katumwa Sports Center

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon Jacob Olanya is expected to be the chief runner.

Sponsors and Partners:

Mandela Group of Companies, Katumwa Sports Center, Pepsi, Daxtine Publication, YPMA, Shaka Zulu Foods and the National Union of Women with Disabilities of Uganda (NUWODU) are some of the supporting crew.

Tickets are available at 20,000/= each at all Capital Shoppers outlets and MUBS Main Campus in Nakawa, Kampala.