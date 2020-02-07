Uganda State Minister for Sports, Hamson Obua has on Friday, February 8, 2020, officially flagged off the Uganda Rugby Sevens squad for the inaugural World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series in South America.

This was at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds in the presence of the Uganda Rugby Union (URU) executive led by President Godwin Kayangwe, National Council of Sports (NCS) General Secretary Dr Bernard Patrick Ogwel and members of the media.

Uganda Rugby Union State Minister for Sports Hon. Hamson Obua with the Uganda Rugby Sevens squad

The event was highlighted by calls for better funding to the Uganda Rugby Union and particularly, the Uganda Rugby Sevens national team who have achieved great success on the continent and globally.

Captain Michael Wokorach noted that despite being African champions twice in 2016 & 2017 and going to the 2018 Sevens Rugby World Cup, the national sevens squad have not received enough support from the government.

Comparing with what we have acheived as a team, i think we lack a bit of facilitation. We request from your office that you see this national team facilitated more in terms of allowances, medical insurance and bonuses. Michael Wokorach

His humble outcry was further voiced by Uganda Rugby Union president Godwin Kayangwe.

Dr Bernard Patrick Ogwel, the General Secretary National Council of Sports, acknowledged that the ground is not level in terms of funds allocation towards the 51 total sports federations in Uganda and that in addition, these funds are not adequate.

He however noted that the future is bright for the sports ministry with the new proposed budget frameworks which include improved and level facilitation of the sports federations and national teams.

We have already made our proposal. that any federation in the top eight should have a minimum of UGX 1Billion, and rugby is among those. Bernard Patrick Ogwel, General Secretary NCS.

The State Minister Obua pledged to lobby for more resources from the government for the Ministry of Education & Sports which will ultimately lead to better facilitation of the National Council of Sports and the different sports federations.

The biggest challenge is funding & I appreciate that as the government, we need to do more. but rest assured, When we get the funding, uganda rugby union will be one of those considered. Hamson Obua.

He concluded by wishing Team Uganda all the best at the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series in South America and assured the team that they have all the country’s support.

The national sevens contingent will be flying out of the country on Sunday, February 10, 2020.