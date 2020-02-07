Kenya Rugby Union has on Friday, February 8 confirmed Kakamega as the venue for the Kenyan leg of the 2020 Elgon Cup clash between on Saturday, July 11.

This match will also double as the Victoria Cup tie between the two African rugby powerhouses.

Named after the volcanic mountain Elgon situated at the border of the two East African countries, the Elgon Cup is an annual competition between the men’s and women’s fifteens rugby national teams of Uganda and Kenya that has been held on a home-and-away basis since 2004.

Kenya Simbas were crowned 2019 champions at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds with a 05-16 victory after the Uganda Rugby Cranes blew away an unprecedented but slim 16-13 victory in the first leg away in Kisumu.

The women’s Elgon Cup was revived last year after four years, and the Kenya Lionesses made a clean sweep of the Lady Rugby Cranes to be crowned champions.

Despite Kenya dominating the competition since its inception, the Elgon Cup remains a tough and fierce contest between the countries for bragging rights and for the annual “ownership” of the Elgon mountain.