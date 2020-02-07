Peter Deogracious “Usual Suspect” Otai is a well-known radio presenter –cum- football commentator who has virtually passed the test of time with the famous “flying colours”.

Born on 23rd February 1982 to the late John Eyalu and Jane Aecho in Aloet, Soroti – North Eastern Uganda, Otai often openly brags as the best product to come good of the afore-stated year.

Otai is an employee of the state-owned Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) superbly and easily juggling radio and television chores.

Like his two role models in the industry, Otai aspires to follow in the exact foot-paths of namesake Peter Drury and John champion.

“The journey in football commentary has so far been good. Perhaps, I would love to keep improving to become better and better just like Peter Drury and John Champion” he attests.

A proud holder of a bachelor’s degree in Management Science with a post-graduate Diploma in Sports Science from Kyambogo University, Otai will soon accomplish his Masters in Sports Science from the same institution.

Otai has done local football commentary on radio and television in the various domestic competition including the top flight Uganda Premier League, spread wings to the region (CECAFA Kagame Cup and Senior Challenge Cup tournaments) and the continent where he commentated at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) U-17 finals that were staged in Dar es salaam, Tanzania.

“It was such a great opportunity of commentating at the AFCON U-17 finals hosted by Tanzania in 2019. I got to work with the very best producers on the African continent and as well met legends of the beautiful game like El Hadji Diouf and others” he recounts with a trademark smile equated to delighted toddler.

In fact, Otai wants to build upon that opportunity, as a perfect stepping stone to climb higher ladders and commentate at the prestigious Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and FIFA World Cup finals.

Of course, his vision is far-fetched with the initiation of his very own production unit in the bright tomorrow – years.

“I will remain focused and determined to my work, with excellent voicing, research of facts at hand and who knows, AFCON and FIFA World Cup finals will come my way. In the future, I have a dream of starting my own production house” Otai procrastinates.

Pitfalls:

No task in life is on a silver platter. Otai is bold enough to hint on some of the grey areas that have hitherto hampered his steady progress.

These can be sighted as stumbling blocks to the eventual growth of his blossom career.

“When I was a budding commentator on TV and Radio, there were insults from viewers and listeners respectively. Such was a push-off factor but I remained focused. Also, the competition from connected commentators in Africa is stiff and to make it worse, there are limited commentary opportunities” he remarks.

Otai is only 38 years, the right age as he clocks the peak epoch for most famous football commentators world-over.

With the unquestionable natural talent, confidence behind the microphone, eloquence, great command of the Queen’s language and overwhelming grasp of the content at hand, Otai’s stardom is anticipated to explode in the caliber of an active volcano.

After all, 80 percent of success stories in life takes self-belief.

Otai’s AFCON and FIFA World Cup dreams remain on course and who knows, the Common Wealth and Olympics could soon be worthy additions.

Only the Mercy of the Almighty God and test of time lies in thy midst.

Otai’s Profile:

Full Name: Peter Deogracious Otai

Nickname: Usual Suspect

Catch Phrase: The Best Product of 1982

Date of Birth: 23rd February 1982

Parents: John Eyalu and Jane Aecho

Place of Birth: Aloet, Soroti – North Eastern Uganda

Education: St Andrews Bukoto (Elementary Education), City Primary School, Premier High School (O & A Level), Bachelors in Management Science (Kyambogo University), Post graduate Diploma in Sports Science (Kyambogo University), Masters in Sports Science (Still underway)

Job: Sports Presenter and Commentator on TV and Radio

Role Models: Peter Drury and John champion

Dream: To commentate at the AFCON and FIFA World Cup finals