Makerere Impis on Thursday, February 7, 2020 had their captain’s run ahead of the eagerly awaited encounter with Jinja Hippos at The Graveyard in matchday 8 of the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League.

Impis who are yet to win a game so far are confident that they will get their first victory against Jinja Hippos who have won 3 games so far and look to keep their winning streak this weekend.

Training went well and from what I could see the mental was up there, the boys were putting in their all. I am very happy to say, come Saturday, we are looking to play beautiful rugby and give our fans and the university what they deserve, and that’s a win. Spencer Muhiire, Makerere Impis captain