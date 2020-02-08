Like as reliably reported by Kawowo Sports on 27th January 2020 that management of BUL Football Club had handed the head coach job to Arthur “Da Gaffar” Kyesimira, the Jinja based entity has finally unveiled the gaffer.

Kyesmira will serve BUL FC for two years (subject to review upon performance).

“Confirmed and sealed. Arthur Kyesimira is the new head coach of BUL Football Club on a two year deal. Congratulations” BUL FC confirmed in tweet.

Kyesimira is a CAF “B” licence holder and a post graduate football coach from the Leipzig University in Germany (specialization in body conditioning among other aspects).

The followed the shocking sacking of their technical team that was headed by veteran Frank “Video” Anyau as technical director.

Also sacked with Anyau included Peter Onen (head coach), Hussein Ali Kheri (Assistant Head coach), and Abdul Kigenyi (Goal keeping coach).

Kyesimira, who was the best overall student in the CAF Beginners, CAF “C” and “B” examinations makes a return to the club after close to four seasons away since he served as assistant coach to Kefa Kisala in the 2014 season.

He is expected to bring sanity to the club at a time they have had a dismissal 2020 thus far, losing four league matches in six outings and bowing out in the knock out Uganda Cup.

The Jinja based club kicked off the second round on a losing note, falling 1-0 away to Bright Stars. They lost 3-1 at home to Uganda Revenue Authority in Njeru and again lost 2-0 away to Maroons at the lake side Luzira prisons stadium.

They recently suffered a 2-1 loss derby loss to sworn rivals Busoga United at the Mighty Arena.

In the Uganda Cup, they bowed out after losing 4-2 on post match penalties to Mvara Boys away in Arua. Normal time of this match had ended one goal apiece.

Kyesmira will work with Dan Kabale and David “Tiliika” Kiwanuka as assistants.

Kyesimira was recently part of the Uganda U-15 coaching staff that lifted the inaugural CECAFA U-15 championship in Asmara, Eritrea.

He is also part of the Uganda U-17 and U-20 junior teams’ technical staff.

Meanwhile, BUL will host Vipers on Sunday, 9th February 2020 as they look towards their first win in 2020.