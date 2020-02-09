Tree Adoption Uganda remains a key party for the grueling and demanding albeit worthwhile nature conservation drive in Uganda.

Since its inception year in 2012, the NGO has done incredible work to fight the worrying deforestation rates in the country christened as the “Pearl of Africa”.

After successful tree planting campaigns in Nakaseke and Luweero districts in partnership with the Liverpool football fans in Uganda, Tree Adoption has spread wings, as promised to the far Eastern part of the country, the landside hit confines of Bududa district.

A largely successful run for climate 5.5 KM road race around Makerere area organized by Tree Adoption Uganda is one of the means undertake to lobby for Bududa.

The fairly attended run started and climaxed at the Makerere University Rugby play ground.

This was flagged off by the global climate change activist Vanesa Nakate, also the founder of Rise Up Movement

The run for climate race attracted all clusters of people in the society in either gender from the very young to the aged, filthy rich and marginalized as well as the educated and illiterate classes, all for the common goal of environment protection.

Emmanuel Opio, a first year student of development studies at Makerere University emerged as the best runner, clocking a time of 16:05, ahead of Brian Ategeka (16:30) and Juilus Kabagambe (17:11).

Tree Adoption Uganda was heavily represented with a large legion of people led by the founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Charles Batte.

The national forestry regulatory body, National Forestry Authority (NFA) was fronted by Stuart Maniraguha as the main area in the box (Bududa) was ably represented by Samson Natsambwa, the Deputy Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Bududa.

We plan to plant 30,000 local indigenous trees in the Bududa area which has been severely affected by landslides in the recent past. Tree Adoption Uganda is on a massive drive to re-green the entire country. We have previously executed similar campaigns in Nakaseke and Luweero districts. Dr. Charles Batte, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tree Adoption Uganda

Need for environmental conservation:

National Forestry Authority’s Stuart Maniraguha, the director in charge of plantations development used the Run for Climate platform to retaliate essence of environmental protections.

Maniraguha’s case is to protect the gazetted natural green areas as well as the planted zones.

A change we desire in this country is an environment change and not any other change. Conservation of the environment is everyone’s concern. We thank organizations like Tree Adoption Uganda that have come up to work for the common good of environment conservation. Stuart Maniraguha, Director Plantations Development

Bududa Deputy CAO Samson Natsambwa expressed gratitude for wonderful gesture initiated by Tree Adoption Uganda, National Forestry Authority as well as the general community who burnt carolies and mobilized resources to regreen Bududa.

Tree Adoption plans similar runs in the tomorrow-years for the same cause (re-afforestration) in the different parts of the country.

Run 4 Climate Race 2020 (Top 34 Performers):