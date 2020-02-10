The Entebbe Municipal Council authorities have commenced the first phase of development for the lake side Banga-Nakiwogo play-ground.

This first phase will witness the establishment of a permanent perimeter wall outer fencing structure, leveling, grading of the undulating land, grass planting and its maintenance before the general public can use the facility once again for sports (football, netball, athletics, boxing and volleyball) as well as other social gatherings and community activities.

Seated on about 5 hectares of land near the docking area of the famous MV Kalangala ship in Entebbe Division B, Kiwafu Parish, Entebbe Municipality, the Banga-Nakiwogo play ground is sandwiched by housing units and a military detach.

With a budget of at least Shs 100M fully endorsed and passed by the Council, the works on this lake side recreational facility already kicked off with the official ground breaking ceremony.

The ground breaking event was graced by the diligent Mayor of Entebbe Municipality Vincent De-Paul Kayanja, flanked by a number of area councilors and other local leaders.

“There is concern and need to give all the existing sports grounds in Entebbe Municipality a face lift desirable and appealing to the public and end-users. After improving the surface of Works Play ground in Entebbe town, we moved to the Kiwafu playground and now at Nakiwogo-Banga playground. We shall cover all the play grounds within Entebbe Municipality” Kayanja, a staunch Democratic Party shrewd leader noted.

The recent developments on the Banga-Nakiwogo play grounds follows successful re-greening of the momentous Works Play-ground, situated in the heart of Entebbe Municipality (Opposite Entebbe Central Market and St Marks’ Church of Uganda).

Already, development on the Kiwafu play ground is also on-going with the land leveled and graded, grass planted and a perimeter fencing installed to avoid by-passers.

Other play grounds in Entebbe Municipality:

Entebbe Municipality has quite a number of sports grounds to mention; the Works play-ground, Fisheries Training Institute play-ground, Katabi Gombolola play-ground, Entebbe SS play-ground, Kiwafu Play-ground, Kigungu play-ground, Lake Victoria Primary School play-ground, Entebbe Comprehensive SS play-ground, Air base play-ground, Katabi Busambaga ground (home of Entebbe Plascon Mongers Rugby Club) and the vast Kakeeka play-ground (Cricket oval) which is within the gigantic Entebbe Golf Club Course.

The first phase of development for the Banga-Nakiwogo play ground is expected to be complete by December 2020.

Meanwhile, the Entebbe Municipal Council main headquarters (opposite Entebbe State House) will also construct a perimeter wall fencing to demarcate from the land of Entebbe Golf Course.

In the same vein, the nearby Entebbe Division A head offices will have a new face-lift.

