2020 Uganda Wildlife Marathon – Sunday, 23rd February

Start: 7 AM

Categories: 5KM, 10KM, 21KM & 42 KM

Registration Fees:

Corporate – 1 M

Individuals – 20,000/= per ticket

Student teams (20) – 300,000/=

Student teams (50) – 750,000/=

Individual Students (Primary & Students) – 5000/=

*Theme: Run to educate children of fallen rangers

*Starting & Finishing Point: Uganda Museum

*Registration Points: UWA, UWEC, Uganda Museum, WCU, MTWA and Auto

Preparations for a successful 2020 Uganda Wildlife Marathon are underway barely 10 days to the event.

For starters, the marathon that also has 5KM, 10KM and the half marathon events will take center stage on Sunday, 23rd February with the start and finishing points at Uganda Museum.

This comes after the just concluded national cross country championships and the “Run 4 Climate” events.

This year’s Uganda Wildlife Marathon is to raise funds that will be channeled towards school dues for orphaned children of fallen game rangers.

According to Glen Karamagi, one of the media committee members, elite runners will spice up this marathon.

“The registration for the 2020 Uganda Wildlife Marathon is on high gear at the designated areas. We expect elite runners to come and spice up this event” Karamagi noted.

Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) attached athletes Halima Nakaayi, Winnie Nanyondo, Ronald Musagala, Prisca Chesang, Annet Chesang, Geoffrey Kusuro and Dorren Chesang will take part.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO Ronald Musagala

Registration fees:

Registration fees range from 5000/= for each of the primary and secondary school students.

Student teams making numbers of 50 will pay 750,000/= and 30 teams will part with 300,000/=.

Individual tickets cost 20,000/= each whereas the corporate entity will pay 1,000,000 per group.

Registration Points:

Some of the registration points for the tickets include; Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) headquarters, Uganda Wildlife Edudation Centre (UWEC) in Entebbe, Uganda Museum, WCU, MTWA and Auto.

There is an option for mobile money registration on 0776-840077 (MTN)

The run will also rhyme with the goal of sustaining all wildlife for the benefit of the present and future generations.

Key partners:

The Government of Uganda leads the cast of sponsors, partners and stake holders.

Others include Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), Uganda Wildlife Education Center, Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), TOTAL, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), WWF, WCS, BMCT and many more.