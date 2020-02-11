8th UMEA Solidarity Games:

9th to 13th April 2020

At Kawanda Secondary School

Once again, this year’s Easter Holiday in Uganda has been booked for the annual Uganda Muslim Education Association (UMEA) Solidarity Games.

The games were officially launched at Kawanda Secondary School on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Head teacher of Kawanda SS Hajjati Hadijah Nassali Kiweewa expressed readiness for the school to host the games whose theme will be inclined along nature conservation with a tree planting drive.

“We are more than ready to host the 2020 UMEA Solidarity games. From the accommodation facilities, feeding, security and the facilities, we are ready. We have two grounds inside the school. Also, as a host school, we want to challenge for the main overall trophy” Hajjati Kiweewa.

Kawanda Secondary School returns as hosts for these games after successfully hosting the games in 2005 and 2011.

UMEA Sports Committee chairman Hajji Twahil Kitezeela hinted about the significance of such games played only by muslim founded schools.

Hajji Kitezeela was flanked by the director of Kawanda SS, Hajji Muhammed Maseruka, Hajji Hussein Lwembawo Kyagulanyi (General Secretary UMEA Sports Committee), Hajji Ndugwa Badru (Member UMEA Sports Committee and Executive Secretary of the Wakiso Secondary Schools Head Teachers’ Association-WAKISSHA), Ayub Khalifa (Member UMEA Sports Committee) and Head teacher of Kawanda SS Hajjati Hadijah Nassali Kiweewa.

“The UMEA Solidarity Games are intended to forge unity among Uganda, the muslim community and schools. They are intended to promote muslim secondary schools in Uganda, prepare UMEA School teams for national games as well as provide entertainment” Hajji Kitezeela noted.

This year’s UMEA Games will be held during the Easter holiday, kicking off 9th to 13th April 2020 at various play grounds within Kawanda SS and the vicinity.

Hajji Lwembawo (General Secretary UMEA Sports Committee) noted that two more sports disciplines woodball and basketball will be added to the menu of games that has Football, Netball, Volleyball, Handball, Badminton and Table Tennis.

“We expect more teams to register for this year’s championship in the six Disciplines; Football, Volleyball, Handball, Netball, Badminton and Table Tennis. There is a possibility of adding basketball and woodball. The intention is to spread and tap each and every talent possible. Kawanda SS has ear-marked a number of sports grounds with the main ground within Kawanda Secondary School. The other grounds will be at Research center, Namalele, Mbogo Mixed Secondary School, Kiteezi, Kawempe Muslim SS, Kabaka Kyabaggu Sports Stadium. Non-bonafide students shall not be allowed.” Hajji Lwebawo noted.

Last year’s games were hosted by Kasawo Islamic Secondary School with Mbogo Mixed winning the overall championship.

2019 UMEA Games (Top 5 Positions):

1 – Mbogo Mixed (3 Medals – 2 Gold, 1 Bronze)

2 – Kakungulu Memorial (2 Medals – 2 Gold)

3 – Kawempe Muslim (2 Medals – 1 Gold, 1 Silver)

4 – Kawanda S.S (2 Medals – 2 Silvers)

5 – Mbogo College (1 Medal – 1 Gold)

Top Performers per game:

Football:

Boys:

MVP: Sharif Nasur Jamalidin (Mbogo Mixed)

Top scorer: Marvin Konde (Kasawo S.S – 8 Goals)

Winner: Masaka S.S

Runners up: Kasawo S.S

1st Runners up: Mbogo Mixed

Girls:

MVP: Hadijah Nandago

Top scorer: Asia Nakibuuka (3 Goals)

Winner: Kawempe Muslim A

Runners up: Kawempe Muslim B

1st Runners up: Masaka S.S.S

Handball:

Boys:

MVP: Vincent Tibamwenda (Kakungulu Memorial)

Winner: Kakungulu Memorial High School

Runners up: Gombe S.S

1st Runners up: East High

Girls:

MVP: Shakirah Bako (Kawanda S.S)

Winner: Kibuli S.S

Runners up: Kawanda S.S

1st Runners up: Mbogo High

Netball:

MVP: Sarah Nakiyonga (Ngando S.S)

Winner: Ngando S.S

Runners up: Kawanda S.S

1st Runners up: Mukono S.S

Volleyball:

Boys:

MVP: Jimmy Ogwang (Mbogo Mixed)

Winner: Mbogo Mixed

Runners up: Ubuntu S.S

1st Runners up: Kinaawa Kawempe

Girls:

MVP: Hadijah Otim (Kinawa Mugongo)

Winner: Kinaawa Mugongo

Runners up: Ubuntu S.S

1st Runners up: Gombe S.S

Table Tennis:

Boys:

MVP: John Madanda (Mbogo College)

Winner: Mbogo College

Runners up: Ubuntu S.S

1st Runners up: Mbogo High

Girls:

MVP: Perry Ayikoru (Mbogo Mixed)

Winner: Mbogo Mixed

Runners up: Mbogo College

1st Runners up: Mbogo High

Badminton:

Boys:

MVP: Paul Makande (Kakungulu Memorial)

Winner: Kakungulu Memorial

Runners up: Kisaasi College

1st Runners up: Kinaawa Kawempe

Girls:

MVP: Barbra Nanyombi (Mbogo High)

Winner: Mbogo High (A)

Runners up: Mariam High

1st Runners up: Mbogo High (B)