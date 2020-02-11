Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club, a FUFA Big League outfit, has acquired the services of experienced goalkeeper Douglas Kisembo.

The shot-stopper has been a free agent since he returned from Tanzania’s African Lyon Football Club last year.

The 26-year-old goalie signed a one year deal with the army side that plies its trade in Uganda’s second division league.

The development was confirmed by the club’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) David Kalyango.

“UPDF Football Club has signed goalkeeper Douglas Kisembo for a period of one year. We also signed a number of other players in the secondary transfer window as we beef up the squad for the second round,” Kalyango noted.

Kisembo has previously featured for Police, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and lately African Lyon (in Tanzania).

He joins other new signings at the club as; Steven Akena Junior, Abdulkarim Kasule, Patrick Gonahasa, Andrew Waiswa and Najib Tusaba Gwaidho.

UPDF who are currently coached by former Uganda Cranes international Steven Bogere will face Busia Young at Bombo Barracks stadium this Thursday, 13th February 2020 during a round of 64 Uganda Cup clash.

Kawowo Sports / JOHN BATANUDDE Goalkeeper Douglas Kisembo during the Police FC playing days

He is expected to bring sanity to the team with his unquestionable leadership traits and worthy goalkeeping experience having played top flight football at Police and KCCA football Clubs.