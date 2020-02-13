Returning Milton Karisa is delighted to be back at Vipers SC a club he calls home.

The attacking midfielder was cleared to play for the three time league champions this week after being released by Moroccan side Mouloudia Club Oujda.

“It is great to be back home,” Kariisa told Vipers website. This is a great club,” he added.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be back at Vipers. I loved my time here, there are plenty of familiar faces still around. It’s a fantastic place to be and it always has been. Time to get to work. Milton Karisa

Karisa was pivotal for the Venoms as they won the 2017/18 league title and is most remembered for scoring the first goal at Kitende.

He is expected to make his debut against KCCA in the league on Tuesday next week.