Veteran sports administrator Dr. Donald Rukare is the new chairman of the National Council of Sports (NCS).

Rukare was confirmed on Thursday, 14th February 2020 by the State Minister of Sports Denis Hamson Obua at the NCS headquarters, Lugogo in Kampala.

In exercise of the powers vested upon me by section 4 (2) of the National Council of Sports Act (Chapter 48), I am pleased to appoint the chairperson and members of the NCS for the term of 2 years with immediate effect Denis Hamson Obua, State Minister of Sports

Rukare, an experienced sports administrator, has been the president of the Uganda Swimming Federation (for 15 years) and a general secretary at the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC).

He replaces the long serving Bosco Onyik. Rukare is a justice and human rights specialist.

He lived most of his life as a sportsman taking part in Basketball, Squash but concentrated more on swimming as early as 3 years.

Multi-Tasked

Rukare is also member of the UOC Government Relations Committee, member of the UOC Legal Commission, Vice President African Swimming Federation (CANA), President of CANA Zone III , Vice Chair of the Legal Commission of the Association of African National Olympic Committees ( ANOCA),FINA Bureau member, a member of FINA Marketing Commission and High Diving Technical Committee, Served on the FINA Masters Committee 2013-2014.

He is also an arbitrator of the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) , a panel member of the results management panel of the Regional Anti-Doping Agency (RADO), a member of the Commonwealth Games Federation Ethics Commission and is a MEMOS Professor, teaching Governance and Sports Management on the IOC MEMOS Master’s program in addition to an International Olympic Committee (IOC) consultant/advisor that has undertaken assignments for the IOC in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Lesotho.

Members on NCS Board:

The members on the board include celebrated sports journalist Mark Ssali, George William Galiwango, Stephen Assimwe, Paul Luswata, Cecilia Anyakoit, Agatha Namirembe Arembe, Zubair Galiwango, Andrew Otengo Owiny, Grace Abalo and Gloria Evelyne Piloya.

The tenure of office is two years effect February 14, 2020 to February 14, 2022.

National Council of Sports (NCS) Board:

Chairman:

Dr. Donald Rukare

Members: